STOCKHOLM, April 16 Sweden's financial watchdog
said on Tuesday it was fining Nordic bank Nordea 30
million crowns ($4.7 million) for inadequate controls to prevent
money laundering.
The Financial Supervisory Authority said Nordea failed to
screen individuals in compliance with European Union regulations
for several years and had not properly reported activity in
frozen accounts.
"Nordea has been deficient in its handling of the EU
sanctions regulations and in its work to prevent money
laundering," the Financial Supervisory Authority said in a
statement.
"Due to the serious nature of the deficiencies, which in
some cases have existed for a long period of time, the bank is
receiving a remark and an administrative fine of 30 million
crowns."
The FSA said Nordea was also deficient in its risk
assessment regarding one customer from Gibraltar.
"The bank has not performed sufficient customer due
diligence," it said of that case.
Nordea said in a statement it would adjust its processes to
ensure that it meets the watchdog's requirements.
"Nordea finds the penalty large since no prohibited
transactions whatsoever have been made on the frozen accounts
scrutinised by the SFSA," the bank said.
Britain's Standard Chartered was fined $340
million in September by a New York regulator for illegally
hiding transactions with Iran, while HSBC also agreed
last December to pay $1.92 billion to settle the investigation
by U.S. prosecutors who accused HSBC of failing to enforce rules
to prevent money laundering.
($1 = 6.3791 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Louise Heavens)