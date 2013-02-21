* Nordea expects weak loan demand for 1-2 years
* Will probably return income to shareholders
STOCKHOLM Feb 21 Nordea, the Nordic
region's biggest lender, is primed to return excess cash to
shareholders as loan demand stays weak for one or two years, the
head of the bank said on Wednesday.
Nordea and its Swedish peers wrapped up 2012 with good
profitability, high levels of capital and promises to divvy out
more cash to shareholders after several years of building
buffers to meet regulatory demands in case of a new crisis.
Swedish banks are now some of the most well-capitalised
lenders in Europe with core tier one capital in the teens.
But slower economic growth at home in Sweden means that most
Swedish banks will prioritise capital returns over new growth.
"We have low loan demand, so we don't need to grow our
capital very much which suggests we will probably repatriate
quite a lot of our income to our shareholders," Chief Executive
Christian Clausen told reporters at a seminar organised by the
Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences.
"Right now, the demand is extremely low, therefore the
capital we build can be repaid," he said.
After generating a net profit of 3.1 billion euros in 2012,
Nordea retained 1.3 billion to build up core capital and plans
to return some 1.4 billion to shareholders through dividends.
Clausen said there would be cash for shareholders this year.
"In the previous four to five years a lot of the earnings
have been to build capital, and the rest have been dividends,"
he said. "But if you don't have to build capital anymore because
you are there, then of course a substantial amount is
available."
Nordea will ask for a buyback mandate at its annual general
meeting in March.
After a strong start to 2012, Sweden's economy may have
contracted in the fourth quarter and Nordea expects loan demand
to remain sluggish.
"Our estimate in the next year or two is that loan demand
will be very low because households are not borrowing a lot and
businesses are not investing because they are waiting for
consumer demand to come back," he said.
Nordea, which wants to keep its core tier one capital level
above 13 percent, reported a level of 13.1 percent at the end of
the fourth quarter.
Swedish banks offer a stark contrast to banks in other parts
of Europe which are still struggling to boost their balance
sheets and raise core capital.
Clausen said he thought European regulators would move
towards core tier one capital requirements of 10 to 11 percent.
Sweden's watchdog wants its banks to hold 12 percent from 2015.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr; Editing by
Alistair Scrutton)