STOCKHOLM, April 24 Nordea, the Nordic
region's biggest bank by value, posted a slight rise in first
quarter profits on Wednesday and forecast further stability in
its troubled Danish and shipping portfolios.
Operating profit for the period was 1.06 billion euros,
topping a mean forecast for 1.02 billion seen in a Reuters poll
and compared with a year-ago 1.04 billion.
"Our credit quality continues to be robust," CEO Christian
Clausen said in a statement. "We see confirmation that credit
quality has stabilised in Denmark and shipping, and we expect
further improvements in 2013 compared to 2012."
The bank expects to deliver capital efficiency gains of 35
billion euros in 2013-2015, of which 25 billion will be as early
as this year. This will help keep its risk-weighted assets
largely unchanged during the period, it said.
