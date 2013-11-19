BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
FRANKFURT Nov 19 The head of Nordea, the region's biggest lender, said on Tuesday he expected the bank could pay higher dividends in the coming years despite expectations for tougher capital rules in Sweden.
The Swedish government has said countercyclical buffers in the country ought to start at the high end of a 0-2.5 percent range due to worries over high household debt.
"On the countercyclical buffer, there is probably uncertainty about how big it will be. It may be of some magnitude in Sweden but we have room for that as I see it so we are clearly saying higher dividends is what we expect," Christian Clausen told Reuters.
"We would be thinking along the lines of gradually increasing dividends in the coming years," he said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.