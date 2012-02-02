LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The European callable Lower Tier
2 market, which had not seen a fresh bank issue since 2008,
sprang back to life this week when Nordea Bank priced a heavily
oversubscribed deal.
The 10-year non-call five offering is likely to pique the
interest of other issuers, who find callable structures much
more attractive than bullets.
"This was the right name to test this structure and more
issuers will look at this," said a syndicate banker away from
the deal. "Having a deal out there will also make it a lot
easier valuation-wise."
In order to appeal to the traditional investor base, the
Nordea deal is a fixed-rate issue that is callable once. If not
called, the coupon resets to the prevailing five-year mid-swaps
rate plus 315bp, rather than switching into a floating rate.
"Investors did not like the old callable structures that
flipped into floating, as this did not really suit their
portfolio," a banker on the deal said.
"Here, even if Nordea passes on the call, investors can
still hold the bonds."
Meanwhile, unlike the old-style deals that were callable on
a quarterly basis, giving issuers a lot of optionality, the call
event can only happen once.
Fixed to floating step-up callables was the Lower Tier 2
format of choice for banks until 2007, when the main buyer base
-- the SIVS -- exploded as a result of the banking crisis.
This forced banks to turn to bullet structures, which appeal
more to the real-money investor base but are much less efficient
from a capital perspective.
Deutsche Bank hammered the final nail into the coffin at the
end of 2008, when it broke the gentleman's agreement and chose
to pass on a call on a Lower Tier 2.
That sparked concerns that other banks might also pass on
calls, and leave their deals outstanding -- a major hurdle for
investor appetite. Furthermore, under the new regulatory
framework, banks are also prevented from including step-ups in
their bank capital instruments, something investors have
traditionally valued in callable instruments.
But Nordea's track record in calling its subordinated
transactions -- 18 so far -- has shown the bank sticks to the
unspoken rule of calling the LT2s at the first call date.
"Other borrowers will look at this," said a head of FIG
syndicate on the deal. "While callables are banks' favoured
structure, because so much more capital efficient, this will not
be open to everyone."
A Lloyds liability management exercise conducted at the end
of last year, in which the bank sought to change GBP4.9bn
equivalent of subordinated debt into callable Lower Tier 2,
showed the investor interest was there, a banker on the Nordea
deal said.
"The performance of these deals shows that investors are
happy to hold these instruments," he said.
A SMALL PREMIUM
The fact that Nordea paid only a small premium to get this
week's deal away, over where it would have done a bullet trade,
is another reason for other issuers to consider a similar
structure.
The leads -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse,
Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Nordea itself -- began marketing
with initial price thoughts of 330bp, which was revised to 320bp
+/- 5bp on the back of the strong demand. Final pricing was at
315bp over.
Bankers on the deal estimated that a new 10-year bullet
would have priced at 290bp, meaning the premium for the callable
versus bullet was around 25bp.
On a yield basis, however, the deal was cheaper than doing a
10-year, taking into account the swap curve, as it carried a
yield just above 4.67% -- a 10-year would have had a coupon of
around 5.25%.
The transaction received broad sponsorship from investors,
with 350 accounts participating and a final book in excess of
EUR4bn. Asset managers took 57%, banks 18%, insurance and
pension funds 13%, hedge funds 10% and others 3%. UK/Ireland
took 41%, Nordics 15%, Holland 10%, France 9%, Switzerland 8%,
Germany 8%, Italy 6% and other 3%.
LEAP OF FAITH
Any potential issuer will have to believe that total capital
will be important going forward. "Issuers are looking further
down the track at bail-in for senior debt and thinking of how
they can minimise the impact of resolution regime on their
senior debt," said a hybrid structuring specialist on the deal.
"From that point of view, Tier 2 is a good way of protecting
your senior debt holders."
They will also have to a leap of faith on the question of
regulatory treatment, trusting issues will be grandfathered.
"Our expectation is that this will be grandfathered," said
one of the leads. "However it is something of a grey area. We
have now seen a few sophisticated borrowers such as Standard
Chartered and Lloyds do Lower Tier 2, so they clearly see value
in the product."
In theory, the cut-off date to be sure to have an issue
grandfathered was last summer, but bankers assume this could be
extended under CRD4. Meanwhile the Nordea deal is as compliant
as can be under Basel III, with the exception that it does not
include non-viability language.
Should the deal not count, it does include a regulatory call
at 101. Nordea can only call the deal if it loses 100%
regulatory treatment and must execute the call within 90 days of
the event happening.
The issue also includes language that allows Nordea to
change the terms of the issue, as long as the change is not
detrimental to the investors.
"European investors are quite focused on this topic, unlike
the Asian investor base," said the hybrid specialist. According
to a banker on the deal, some investors did not participate
because of this, but were in a minority.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Marc Carnegie)