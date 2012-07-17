* Norway unit loan losses jump 55 pct in Q2

* Unit operating profit flat y/y at 1.57 bln crowns

* Partial group results released day early by mistake

* Full group results expected Wednesday as planned (Adds statement, comment)

OSLO, July 17 The Norwegian unit of Nordea , the biggest Nordic bank, on Tuesday posted a 2-percent drop in net interest income and a significant jump in loan losses, driven mainly by tough conditions in the shipping sector and a squeeze on margins.

Operating profit at the unit was flat on the year-ago period at 1.57 billion Norwegian crowns ($257.62 million), according to a results statement published a day early by mistake.

The full report for the Nordea group, one of the biggest lenders in Norway, will be released as planned on Wednesday.

Analysts cautioned against reading too much into the partial results and the bank's shares eased 0.4 percent by 1314 GMT, compared with a 0.7 percent fall in the wider Stockholm blue-chip index

The results from Nordea's Norge Group follow last week's solid second-quarter earnings report from DNB, Norway's biggest bank, and forecast-beating results from Swedish peer SEB on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Handelsbanken, Sweden's second-biggest bank by market capitalisation, disappointed investors with second-quarter net interest income which was flat on the quarter. It blamed weak margins in Sweden due to the low interest rate environment.

Net interest income at Nordea's Norwegian unit fell to 2.27 billion, in line with a subdued Nordic banking sector hit by a squeeze on bank margins from low interest rates.

Loan losses rose by 55 percent to 273 million crowns, Nordea said.

"The tanker, dry cargo and containership markets are weak with high pressure on vessel values and the outlook for these sectors remains challenging," Nordea said.

The Nordea group is expected to report an operating profit of 945 million euros in the second quarter, flat on the same period a year ago, according to a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its net interest income was seen flat on the quarter.

"Probably, Nordea is going to have a bit more headwinds than their Swedish peers on net interest income... and due to loan losses in Denmark and shipping," said Matti Ahokas, an analyst at Handelsbanken. ($1 = 6.0943 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Victoria Klesty, additional reporting by Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr in Stockholm; Editing by David Cowell)