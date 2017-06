OSLO, July 17 Nordea, the biggest Nordic bank, inadvertently released second-quarter earnings for its Norwegian unit one day early on Tuesday, it said.

"The numbers were issues a day early by mistake. This is a human error," Nordea Norway spokesman Rune Kibsgaard Sjoehelle said, and added that the company would soon issue a new statement.

Stockholm-listed Nordea's shares were suspended shortly after the numbers were released.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Victoria Klesty)