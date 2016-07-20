* Nordea says did not fully know its customers in some cases
* Bank fined last year by watchdog for such deficiencies
* Bank says no evidence it proactively helped tax evasion
* Second-quarter operating profit 1.22 bln euros
(Adds further CEO comment, FSA and analyst comment)
By Johan Ahlander
STOCKHOLM, July 20 Nordea, the Nordic
bank named most in the Panama Papers, conceded on Wednesday it
had not always done enough to safeguard fully against crimes
such as money laundering and said it was taking steps to avoid
any repeat.
The region's biggest lender said an internal investigation
found many of the cases it had reviewed fell below the bank's
standards for verifying the identity of clients, crucial for
preventing money laundering or the funding of militant groups.
"Governance and controls have not been in place in the way
they should," Chief Executive Casper von Koskull told Reuters.
"It's unacceptable."
Von Koskull replaced Christian Clausen as CEO in November
and vowed to get to the bottom of Panama Papers tax evasion
scandal when it broke in April.
He said Nordea had decided to take a number of steps,
including tighter control over its Luxembourg subsidiary where
many of the offshore accounts had been set up.
The bank, which had been fined by Swedish regulators for lax
controls even before the Panama Papers scandal, said it had
blocked 68 suspicious accounts and would not assist clients with
the administration of offshore structures in future.
"It looks like they have done what they needed to do," Exane
BNP Paribas banking analyst Andreas Hakansson said. "They
highlighted some errors and the need for change."
Nordea's investigation covered 2010 to 2016 but the bank
said only a small number of cases took place after 2013.
The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) harmonised
its rules with European Union regulations in August 2014,
meaning offences committed afterwards could lead to
substantially harsher penalties.
Instead of a maximum 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.8
million), the penalty can now reach 10 percent of revenues, or
about 1 billion euros for Nordea.
In May 2015, the FSA said the flaws it had uncovered were
serious enough to revoke Nordea's banking licence but it settled
for a severe warning and the maximum 50 million crown fine.
The FSA welcomed Nordea's report of its findings and said
the watchdog's own investigation into issues related to the
Panama Papers was on track to be completed this year.
CAPITAL SPOTLIGHT
Nordea, whose shares have lost almost a fifth of their value
this year, was one of the most frequently named lenders in the
Panama Papers, where documents appeared to show it had helped
clients back-date documents and set up offshore accounts.
The bank said, however, that it found no evidence employees
had aided in customer tax evasion.
"I'm comforted by the conclusion that no evidence has been
found that Nordea employees have proactively contributed to tax
evasion," von Koskull said.
The bank has also been in the spotlight after a leaked FSA
study suggested Nordea had underestimated risks in its corporate
lending and needed as much as 80 billion crowns in new capital
to meet regulatory demands.
The watchdog said last month the study had significantly
overstated the capital need but noted its evaluation of internal
models at Sweden's top banks, due later this year, would result
in higher capital requirements.
Nordea, a rival of Swedbank, Handelsbanken
and SEB, reported better than expected
second-quarter operating profit on Wednesday and said its net
interest margin was expected to improve during the second half.
Operating profit for the period was 1.22 billion euros
($1.34 billion) compared with an average forecast of 1.16
billion in a Reuters poll and 1.24 billion a year earlier.
Nordea shares were up 2.5 percent by 1137 GMT, outpacing a
1.1 percent in the European sector index.
($1 = 0.9082 euros)
($1 = 8.6102 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Daniel Dickson;
Editing by Niklas Pollard and David Clarke)