(Corrects year-ago comparison figure in last paragraph)
STOCKHOLM Jan 28 Nordea, the Nordic
region's biggest bank by market value, reported underlying
profit in line with expectations in the fourth quarter on
Wednesday and raised its dividend.
The bank, flush with cash after years of building capital
buffers, raised its proposed dividend to 0.62 euro per share, up
from 0.43 euro last year and higher than expected 0.57 euro per
share.
Operating profit for the period was 1.16 billion euros, in
line with a mean forecast of 1.15 billion in a Reuters poll of
analysts and up from a year-ago profit of 1.01 billion.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)