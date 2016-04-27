STOCKHOLM, April 27 Nordea, the Nordic
region's biggest bank by market value, reported first-quarter
operating profit that missed forecasts on Wednesday as its core
net interest income landed below expectations.
Operating profit for the period was 1.01 billion euros
($1.14 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.07 billion
seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.41 billion.
"Net Interest Income has been under severe pressure due to
lower interest rates and low volume growth," CEO Casper von
Koskull said in a statement. "Lending margins were stable, and
going forward, we expect to see improving lending margins."
($1 = 0.8851 euros)
