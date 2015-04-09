STOCKHOLM, April 9 Nordea, the Nordic
region's biggest bank, has decided to stop lending to private
Russian customers as risk is too high, the company said on
Thursday.
Lower oil prices and sanctions over its actions in Ukraine
are pushing Russia into recession and frustrating thousands of
Western firms with business there.
"It is simply not profitable enough and we think that the
risk is a little too high," Rodney Alfven, head of investor
relations, told Reuters.
Nordea's lending in Russia is 6.6 billion euros ($7.10
billion), about 2 percent of its total lending. Lending to
private Russian customers is around 300 million.
Nordea will close its branch network and will not extend
current credits to private customers when they expire.
"We will gradually reduce our exposure to Russia," Alfven
said, adding that credit quality in Russia remained good.
In Russia, Nordea mainly lend to global businesses less
sensitive to the falling rouble and political uncertainty than
those with dealings only in Russia.
($1 = 0.9301 euros)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander)