STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 Price guidance for the Swedish government's sale of its remaining stake in Nordea , the Nordic region's biggest bank, has been set at between 75.50 and 76 Swedish crowns, a source familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

Nordea shares closed at 79.2 crowns on Tuesday. A price at the middle of the range would represent a 4.4 percent discount to the closing price.

The government said earlier it had appointed Morgan Stanley as global coordinator and joint bookrunner and BofA Merrill Lynch, Carnegie and Goldman Sachs International as joint bookrunners in the transaction.

The deal was expected to be priced and allocated on Wednesday, the government said. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Sven Nordenstam,; editing by Niklas Pollard)