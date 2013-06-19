Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 17.3888 pct
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
STOCKHOLM, June 19 Finnish insurance group Sampo held back from buying more shares in biggest Nordic bank Nordea during a sale of stock by the Swedish state, a Sampo spokesman said on Wednesday.
The Swedish government earlier completed a sale of 260 million shares at 75 crowns each to raise $3.0 billion. Sampo is the biggest shareholder in Nordea at 21.4 percent.
"Sampo didn't buy any shares in the transaction. We always said we might buy a little to facilitate the transactions if need be. Demand was, however, very strong. There was no need for us to participate," said Sampo head of investor relations and group communications Jarmo Salonen in an emailed comment. (Reporting by Mia Shanley, editing by Patrick Lannin)
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday, adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.