STOCKHOLM Feb 13 Financing for the shipping industry will be increasingly difficult to obtain from European banks in the next two to three years due to tough funding conditions and their intense focus on capital, the head of Nordea's shipping unit said on Monday.

Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by value and a key lender in the sector, said many of Europe's banks were under great pressure due to limited access to dollar funding and the strict new regulatory environment.

"I think you will see a lot more capacity for ship finance in the next two or three years will have to come from either export credit agencies, shipbuilding nations, but also from other capital sources, especially from the bond market, but also from private equity and other equity sources," Hans Christian Kjelsrud told a seminar in Stockholm.

Kjelsrud said that Nordea, which has been focusing on building up its own capital to meet tough new requirements in Sweden, had no plans to pick up slack from other European banks which pass on financing opportunities though it hoped to gain by helping existing clients tap new funding sources.

Nordea's shipping, offshore and oil services portfolio makes up about 4 percent of its overall lending.

Kjelsrud said the private equity industry had already shown a greater interest in funding the shipping industry in the last 12 to 18 months and could prove to be a bigger contributor in the months ahead.

Nordea expects to see relatively weak markets in the near term for crude tankers, dry cargo and container ships following a huge build-up in capacity before the 2009 global downturn hit.

But Kjelsrud saw a brighter outlook for offshore oil services, cruise ships and liquefied natural gas.

"While supply and capacity has been a problem for a while, order books are gradually reducing and we are getting closer to a balanced market," he said.

He pointed to a recent announcement by Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd that it would scrap four very large crude carriers (VLCCs) of only 14-17 years of age, against a typical 20-25 years for scrapped tankers, as something that could help tighten up the tanker market if it became a trend.

"If we see increased scrapping of ships of this age, that can be an important factor driving balance," Kjelsrud said. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr; Additional reporting by John Acher in Copenhagen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)