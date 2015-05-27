STOCKHOLM May 27 Nordea, the Nordic regions biggest bank by market value, set new financial targets for the next three years on Wednesday, including a raised dividend target.

The bank said it was aiming for a dividend payout ratio of at least 75 percent in the 2016-2018 period. In 2014 Nordea had a dividend payout ratio of 70 percent, excluding a charge for writedowns of intangible assets.

Nordea said return on equity should be above the Nordic peer average. The bank previously had a return on equity target of 13 percent.

It said it aimed for a less than 1 percent annual cost increase in coming years. In the 2013-2015 period the target was to reduce costs by 5 percent, in local currency.

Nordea also said its common equity tier 1 capital ratio should include a management buffer of 50-150 basis points above the regulatory requirement. (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr; editing by Sven Nordenstam)