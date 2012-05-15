COPENHAGEN May 15 Danish shipping company D/S
Norden reported a surprise operating loss for the
first quarter on Tuesday, hit by a $300 million writedown of the
value of its fleet, but kept its outlook for 2012 underlying
earnings steady.
Losses before interest and tax after the writedown were $275
m illion in January-March against a $30 million profit in the
first quarter last year.
Analysts in a Reuters survey had expected on average an
operating profit of $11 million.
Before the writedown, earnings before interest and tax fell
to $25 million, holding up better than analysts' average
expectation.
"The market values of vessels have dropped significantly
during the quarter," D/S Norden, a dry-bulk and tanker operator,
said in a statement.
"The writedowns do not affect operating earnings, cash flows
or loan agreements, and Norden still holds a very strong
financial position with an equity ratio of 85 percent and cash
and securities of $450 million," the company said.
Norden kept guidance for full-year earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) steady at range of
$110 million to $150 million, but bumped up its forecast for
EBIT to a range of $20 million to $60 million from an earlier
$10 million to $50 million.
