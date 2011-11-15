(Adds details, quotes, share price)

* Q3 EBIT $14.9 mln vs avg forecast of $15.9 mln

* Company raises 2011 guidance

* Sees 2011 EBIT of $80-100 mln vs previous $55-95 mln

* Shares up 2.7 pct

COPENHAGEN, Nov 15 Danish shipping company D/S Norden upgraded earnings guidance for 2011, saying its dry-bulk business gained market share and it saw prospects for a solid fourth quarter.

"After a sluggish first half of the year, the dry cargo market regained some strength during the third quarter," Norden, a dry-bulk and tanker operator with a fleet of 216 vessels, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The main reasons for the better market conditions in the third quarter were a considerable increase in iron ore exports from Brazil to Asia and the return to normal of Australian coal exports after the flooding of mines in early 2011, it said.

Chief Executive Carsten Mortensen told Reuters that 2012 and 2013 would still be challenging and Norden would focus on controlling costs.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to $14.9 million in July-September from $44.9 million in the third quarter last year.

The result fell below an average expectation of $15.9 million in a Reuters poll of analysts, whose EBIT estimates ranged from a loss of $4 million to a profit of $30 million.

Norden raised its forecast for 2011 EBIT to a range of $80 million to $100 million from an earlier range of $55-95 million and for full-year EBITDA to a range of $160 million to $180 million from $135-175 million.

"Both Dry Cargo and Tankers improved their operating earnings in the quarter, and Dry Cargo continues to gain market share," Mortensen said in the statement.

He said Norden had increased future contract coverage for its fleet at satisfactory margins.

Shares in Norden traded up 2.7 percent at 154.10 crowns by 0823 GMT, against a 0.1 percent decline in the Copenhagen bourse's blue chip index. (Reporting by John Acher and Jakob Vesterager; Editing by David Holmes)