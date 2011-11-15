* Q3 EBIT $14.9 million, vs forecast $15.9 mln

* Raises 2011 guidance

* Sees 2011 EBIT of $80-100 mln, vs previous $55-95 mln

* Shares up 3.3 percent (Adds detail, quotes)

By John Acher and Jakob Vesterager

COPENHAGEN, Nov 15 Danish shipping company D/S Norden raised its earnings guidance for 2011, saying its dry-bulk business gained market share and it saw prospects for a solid fourth quarter.

"After a sluggish first half of the year, the dry cargo market regained some strength during the third quarter," Norden, a dry-bulk and tanker operator with a fleet of 216 vessels, said on Tuesday.

The main reasons for the better market conditions in the third quarter were an increase in iron ore exports to Asia from Brazil to Asia and the return to normal of Australian coal exports after the flooding of mines in early 2011, it said.

Chief executive Carsten Mortensen told Reuters 2012 and 2013 would still be challenging and Norden would focus on controlling costs. He said growth in demand for dry-bulk shipping was satisfactory, but would not keep up with expansion of the global bulk fleet in 2012, which would make the market volatile.

In contrast, the period of big vessel deliveries in the tanker market was over and, in some segments, the tanker fleet was shrinking, he said.

Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell two thirds to $14.9 million, compared with a forecast for $15.9 million in a Reuters poll in which estimates ranged from a loss of $4 million to a profit of $30 million.

"The third quarter was very much as expected on the operating level," Nykredit Markets analyst Ricky Steen Rasmussen said. "The upward adjustment of expectations (for 2011) is a bit surprising and shows that Norden has played the market right going into the fourth quarter."

Norden raised its forecast for 2011 EBIT to $80-$100 million from $55-$95 million and for full-year EBITDA to $160-$180 million from $135-$175 million.

"It is a good day for Norden when we can come out with an upgrade in such turbulent times," Mortensen told Reuters. "We are winning market share in the dry cargo segment and we have increased our future contract coverage."

Norden had increased future contract coverage for its bulker fleet at satisfactory margins, he said. The company said it had contracts for its dry-bulk vessels in 2012 covering 57 percent of ship days and for its tankers covering 14 percent.

Norden shares were up 3.3 percent to 155 crowns by 0923 GMT, against a 0.7 percent drop in Copenhagen bourse's blue chip index. The stock is down 23 percent this year, against an 18 percent decline in the index. (Editing by David Holmes and Dan Lalor)