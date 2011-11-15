* Q3 EBIT $14.9 million, vs forecast $15.9 mln
* Raises 2011 guidance
* Sees 2011 EBIT of $80-100 mln, vs previous $55-95 mln
* Shares up 3.3 percent
(Adds detail, quotes)
By John Acher and Jakob Vesterager
COPENHAGEN, Nov 15 Danish shipping company
D/S Norden raised its earnings guidance for 2011,
saying its dry-bulk business gained market share and it saw
prospects for a solid fourth quarter.
"After a sluggish first half of the year, the dry cargo
market regained some strength during the third quarter," Norden,
a dry-bulk and tanker operator with a fleet of 216 vessels, said
on Tuesday.
The main reasons for the better market conditions in the
third quarter were an increase in iron ore exports to Asia from
Brazil to Asia and the return to normal of Australian coal
exports after the flooding of mines in early 2011, it said.
Chief executive Carsten Mortensen told Reuters 2012 and 2013
would still be challenging and Norden would focus on controlling
costs. He said growth in demand for dry-bulk shipping was
satisfactory, but would not keep up with expansion of the global
bulk fleet in 2012, which would make the market volatile.
In contrast, the period of big vessel deliveries in the
tanker market was over and, in some segments, the tanker fleet
was shrinking, he said.
Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell
two thirds to $14.9 million, compared with a forecast for $15.9
million in a Reuters poll in which estimates ranged from a loss
of $4 million to a profit of $30 million.
"The third quarter was very much as expected on the
operating level," Nykredit Markets analyst Ricky Steen Rasmussen
said. "The upward adjustment of expectations (for 2011) is a bit
surprising and shows that Norden has played the market right
going into the fourth quarter."
Norden raised its forecast for 2011 EBIT to $80-$100 million
from $55-$95 million and for full-year EBITDA to $160-$180
million from $135-$175 million.
"It is a good day for Norden when we can come out with an
upgrade in such turbulent times," Mortensen told Reuters. "We
are winning market share in the dry cargo segment and we have
increased our future contract coverage."
Norden had increased future contract coverage for its bulker
fleet at satisfactory margins, he said. The company said it had
contracts for its dry-bulk vessels in 2012 covering 57 percent
of ship days and for its tankers covering 14 percent.
Norden shares were up 3.3 percent to 155 crowns by 0923 GMT,
against a 0.7 percent drop in Copenhagen bourse's blue chip
index. The stock is down 23 percent this year, against
an 18 percent decline in the index.
(Editing by David Holmes and Dan Lalor)