By John Acher and Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, May 15 Danish shipping company D/S Norden on Tuesday delivered stronger-than-expected underlying profit for the first quarter but took a $300 million writedown on the value of its fleet due to the global shipping slump.

Norden, a dry-bulk and tanker operator, had already flagged the discrepancy between book and market values of its ships, so analysts said the writedown was not entirely unexpected and underlying operating earnings beat forecasts. "(The writedown) is a natural step in light of the squeezed markets and decreasing vessel prices and reflects that Norden contracted vessels also in the high markets in 2007-08," the company said in a statement.

Norden's results contrasted with deepening losses last week from Danish rival Torm which is fighting for survival and trying to negotiate with banks over its $1.9 billion debts.

The downturn in global shipping is into its fourth year, partly due to the weak economic climate as well as overcapacity which has knocked freight rates to loss-making levels for many operators.

But unlike some, Norden has managed to do a lot of business for its dry-bulk vessels under contract at rates significantly above weak spot market levels. Earnings from its tankers have been on a par with its budgeted rates for 2012.

Norden said the writedowns did not affect operating earnings, cash flows or loan agreements, and its financial position remained "very strong."

Chief Executive Carsten Mortensen told Reuters that the dry-bulk market was at its weakest in 25 years, which he said could present opportunities for Norden to buy vessels.

"Norden's financial strength gives huge opportunities to buy assets," Mortensen said. "We are looking at opportunities to grow in both dry bulk and tankers."

Before the writedown, Norden's earnings before interest and tax fell to $25 million from $30 million in the first quarter of last year, against analysts' average expectation of a drop to $11 million in a Reuters poll.

But with the writedown, operating losses for the quarter were $275 million, against the same $30 million profit a year earlier when there was no impairment charge.

Norden shares rose 1.2 percent by 1055 GMT, outpacing the Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index, which was down 0.6 percent.

"It was a strong report as expected, basically in line with what I had expected but better than consensus," said Dan Togo Jensen at Handelsbanken Capital Markets who has a "Buy" recommendation on Norden shares.

He said the writedown was triggered by impairment calculations. "There is an opportunity to do this in a strong quarter."

Norden's active core fleet increased by three vessels during the quarter to 97 ships, in addition to which it had 129 chartered vessels at its disposal and 22 ships on order with shipyards the end of the quarter, the company said.

Norden kept its guidance for full-year 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) steady at range of $110 million to $150 million, but bumped up its forecast for EBIT to a range of $20 million to $60 million from an earlier $10 million to $50 million.

The upgrade of the EBIT guidance was a technical consequence of lower expected depreciation, Handelsbanken's Jensen said. ($1 = 5.7905 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Jane Merriman)