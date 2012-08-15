COPENHAGEN Aug 15 Danish shipping firm D/S
Norden posted a smaller-than-expected drop in
operating profits for the second quarter on Wednesday, helped by
high contract coverage for its dry-bulk fleet in a weak market
overall.
"As expected, 2012 proves to be a challenging year for the
shipping industry," Chief Executive Carsten Mortensen said in a
statement.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before writedowns
fell to $9 .6 million in April-June from $21.1 million in the
second quarter last year, beating analysts' average estimate of
a fall to $7.0 million in a Reuters poll.
EBIT estimates had ranged from a loss of $2.4 million to a
profit of $20.0 million.
Norden, which in May surprised the market with a $300
million writedown on the value of its fleet, said it still
expected full-year 2012 earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be in a range of $110
million to $150 million.
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)