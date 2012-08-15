(Adds details, quote, share price)
* Q2 EBIT $9.6 mln vs forecast $7.0 mln
* Company keeps 2012 EBITDA guidance intact
* CEO sees extremely challenging dry-bulk market
* Shares down 2 pct
COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 Danish shipping group D/S
Norden posted a smaller-than-expected drop in
operating profit for the second quarter, helped by high contract
coverage for its dry-bulk fleet in a persistently weak market
overall.
Chief Executive Carsten Mortensen told Reuters on Wednesday
the dry-bulk market was likely to be "extremely challenging"
throughout the year, owing partly to drought in the United
States which will hit corn and soybean exports.
Norden shares fell 2.1 percent by 0745 GMT, against a 0.2
percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse's benchmark index
.
Norden, a dry-cargo and tanker operator with a fleet of 234
owned and chartered vessels, said the dry-bulk market had
stabilised in the second quarter, with the Baltic Dry Index
rising 7 percent after a steep drop in the first
quarter.
The tanker market declined steadily in the second quarter
after a good first quarter, Norden said.
A continued strong influx of new vessels to the dry-cargo
fleet was a major contributor to the weak bulk market in the
first half of the year and tanker rates dropped in the second
quarter, Norden said in the statement.
"The Baltic Clean Tanker Index (BCTI) dropped by 12
percent to 565 (points), reaching a level not seen since the
collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 where it dropped to as low
as 345," Norden said.
The global shipping industry has struggled in a slump now
into its fourth year, due to weak demand in the economic crisis
and overcapacity which has knocked freight rates to loss-making
levels for many operators.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before writedowns
fell to $9.6 million in April through June from $21.1 million in
the second quarter last year, beating analysts' average estimate
of $7.0 million in a Reuters poll.
Estimates had ranged from a loss of $2.4 million to a profit
of $20.0 million.
Norden, which in May surprised the market with a $300
million writedown on the value of its fleet, said it still
expected full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) to be in a range of $110 million to
$150 million, against $186.4 million last year.
(Reporting by John Acher and Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David
Holmes)