FRANKFURT, March 25 German wind turbine maker
Nordex is still in talks with potential partners over
a long-promised joint venture in China, the world's largest wind
market where foreign firms have struggled to establish
themselves.
Chief Executive Juergen Zeschky said on Monday Nordex was
holding talks with two potential Chinese partners.
Last year, the group said it was close to forming a Chinese
joint venture but the process suffered several delays.
Western wind power equipment makers have struggled to enter
China, which accounted for 30 percent of global wind energy in
2012, according to industry association GWEC.
Nordex is part owned by Germany's Klatten family, which
holds 24.99 percent of the company through funds. Susanne
Klatten is Germany's richest woman and is also a major
shareholder in German carmaker BMW.
Zeschky said Klatten stood firmly behind Nordex, shrugging
off recurring speculation about a possible stake sale.
Nordex earlier this month said it expected its sales and
operating margin to rise this year, after restructuring costs
led it to post an operating loss last year.
Finance chief Bernard Schaeferbarthold said the group was
aiming to generate a small net profit this year, but warned the
company would not pay a dividend for a while.
