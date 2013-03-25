* Won't pay dividend until at least 2015 - CFO

FRANKFURT, March 25 German wind turbine maker Nordex is still in talks with potential partners over a long-promised joint venture in China, the world's largest wind market where foreign firms have struggled to establish themselves.

Chief Executive Juergen Zeschky said on Monday Nordex was holding talks with two potential Chinese partners.

Last year, the group said it was close to forming a Chinese joint venture but the process suffered several delays.

Western wind power equipment makers have struggled to enter China, which accounted for 30 percent of global wind energy in 2012, according to industry association GWEC.

Nordex is part owned by Germany's Klatten family, which holds 24.99 percent of the company through funds. Susanne Klatten is Germany's richest woman and is also a major shareholder in German carmaker BMW.

Zeschky said Klatten stood firmly behind Nordex, shrugging off recurring speculation about a possible stake sale.

Nordex earlier this month said it expected its sales and operating margin to rise this year, after restructuring costs led it to post an operating loss last year.

Finance chief Bernard Schaeferbarthold said the group was aiming to generate a small net profit this year, but warned the company would not pay a dividend for a while. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)