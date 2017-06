FRANKFURT, April 2 German wind turbine maker Nordex said its order intake rose 84 percent in the first quarter, helped by a pickup in demand for onshore turbines in Germany and northern Europe.

Nordex's order intake for the first quarter was 284 million euros ($378 million), up from 154 million in the year-earlier period, the company said at its annual press conference on Monday.

($1 = 0.7509 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)