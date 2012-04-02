* CFO says bureaucratic details need to be clarified
* Says Q1 order intake up 84 pct yr-on-yr
* Shares 0.8 pct higher
(Adds details, background, shares)
FRANKFURT, April 2 Nordex said its
talks with a Chinese utility about a possible partnership were
being slowed down by "bureaucratic details", as the German wind
turbine maker continues to struggle growing its business in the
world's top wind market.
"It is, after all, a state-owned company and there are a lot
of bureaucratic details that need clarifying which takes time,"
Nordex Chief Financial Officer Bernard Schaeferbarthold said on
Monday at the company's annual press conference.
Schaeferbarthold had said in February that talks were well
on track and that the group could announce more details about a
potential partnership in China in early April.
Initially, the group had hoped to find a partner in China
before April.
Schaeferbarthold said both companies had entered due
diligence and were finalising contracts, adding several small
issues were still open, without clarifying further.
The wind turbine maker is pursuing the deal to boost its
business in China, where it made a loss of 8 million euros
($10.7 million) in 2011. On a group level, the company's net
loss for 2011 reached 49.5 million euros.
Nordex is partly owned by Germany's Klatten family, which
owns 24.99 percent of the company. Susanne Klatten is Germany's
richest woman and is also a major shareholder in German carmaker
BMW.
The group is also looking for a joint venture partner in the
area of offshore wind turbines, and Chief Executive Juergen
Zeschky said he hoped talks would be concluded successfully in
the coming months.
"We will not go it alone," he said.
The expansion of offshore wind turbines currently suffers
significant delays due to regulatory uncertainty, including
legal liability risks.
Nordex also said its order intake rose 84 percent in the
first quarter to 284 million euros, helped by a pickup in demand
for onshore turbines in Germany and northern Europe.
($1 = 0.7509 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)