* Thomson Reuters estimates see 2016 sales growth at 6.7 pct

* Nordex CFO says sales growth to slow in 2017, 2018

* Shares hit seven-year high (Recasts, adds CFO quotes, context)

By Christoph Steitz

VIENNA, July 30 German wind turbine maker Nordex expects sales growth to continue at a high pace next year, its chief financial officer said on Thursday, thanks to strong demand from its core European market as well as the United States.

"The market is currently in very good shape," Bernard Schaeferbarthold told Reuters in a telephone interview following the publication of forecast-beating second-quarter results.

The company has not yet given an official outlook for 2016, but Schaeferbarthold said sales were expected to grow by a double-digit percentage next year, after similar growth rates over the past three years.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, sales are seen growing by just 6.7 percent in 2016.

Nordex, in which Germany's richest woman Susanne Klatten holds a 22.8 percent stake, has been boosted by a mix of cost cuts and a surge in demand for wind energy, one of the cheapest and most efficient renewable technologies.

Schaeferbarthold said, however, that sales growth was expected to slow beyond 2016 due to expected changes in subsidy regulation in some key wind power markets.

At 0932 GMT, shares in the group traded up 0.1 percent after hitting their highest levels in more than seven years. (Editing by Maria Sheahan and Dale Hudson)