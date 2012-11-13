* Now sees 1 pct EBIT margin, down from outlook of 1-3 pct

* Q3 EBIT 15.4 mln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 12.9 mln

* Shares gain 7.1 pct after Q3 beats expectations (Adds details, background, shares)

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 German wind turbine maker Nordex cut its 2012 earnings outlook due to delayed deliveries of towers and rotor blades after posting higher-than-expected third-quarter profits.

Shares in the company rose almost 9 percent after it said a pickup in demand in Europe and cost cuts contributed to third quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 15.4 million euros ($19.6 million), beating consensus of 12.9 million.

Nordex pointed to a favourable business environment in Europe, where sales rose 16 percent in the first nine months of 2012. Europe accounted for 79 percent of Nordex's sales in the first nine months of 2012.

At 0930 GMT, shares in Nordex were up 7.1 percent, having gained as much as 8.7 percent earlier.

"The numbers look quite good even though the outlook is a minor negative," one trader said.

Nordex said it now expects a full year margin on EBIT of 1 percent, compared with a previous target of between 1 and 3 percent. Analysts on average expect Nordex's EBIT margin to reach 1.5 percent this year, according to a Reuters poll.

Nordex is partly owned by Germany's Klatten family, which owns 24.99 percent of the company through funds. Susanne Klatten is Germany's richest woman and is also a major shareholder in carmaker BMW.

($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Christoph Steitz and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)