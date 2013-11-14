* Q3 EBIT 16 mln eur vs 14.7 mln in Rtrs poll

* Q3 sales 390 mln eur vs 363 mln in poll

* Still sees 2013 sales at 1.3-1.4 bln eur

* Shares up 8.2 pct (Adds details on European market, shares)

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 German wind turbine maker Nordex on Thursday reported higher-than-expected sales and profits, boosted by strong demand for its turbines in Germany, Sweden and Britain.

Third-quarter sales rose a third to 390 million euros ($522.8 million), while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased 4 percent to 16 million. Analysts had, on average, expected sales of 363 million euros and EBIT of 14.7 million.

"We owe this mainly to our strong position in our core European markets, where Nordex is seen as being a reliable and potent supplier offering efficient products and customer-centric solutions," Chief Executive Juergen Zeschky wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Shares in Nordex, which have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year, were 8.2 percent higher at 0819 GMT, the top gainers in Frankfurt's technology index.

The global wind power industry has gradually emerged from an overcapacity crisis and scaled-back state subsidies, with a pickup in demand for onshore wind turbines, a much more efficient technology compared with solar panels.

The group also confirmed its outlook for 2013, which it had raised in August, still expecting sales of between 1.3 and 1.4 billion euros and an EBIT margin of 2.5 to 3.5 percent.

It also kept its outlook for 2015, expecting the EBIT margin to rise to 5 percent and sales of at least 1.5 billion euros.

Nordex, which competes with Denmark's Vestas and Spain's Gamesa, is partly held by Germany's Klatten family, which owns 24.99 percent of the company through funds. Susanne Klatten is Germany's richest woman and is also a major shareholder in carmaker BMW. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Holmes)