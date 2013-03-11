* Sees 2013 sales of 1.2-1.3 bln eur, EBIT margin of 2-3 pct

FRANKFURT, March 11 Germany's Nordex said its sales and operating margin would rise this year, as the wind turbine maker does not expect further restructuring costs to hit its earnings.

The company said its margin for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items would rise to 2-3 percent in 2013, up from 1 percent last year, while sales are seen at 1.2-1.3 billion euros ($1.6-1.7 billion), up from 1.075 billion.

In January Nordex said it expected one-off expenses of up to 75 million euros for 2012 in connection with planned restructuring measures in the United States and China. The group last year cut 130 jobs at its Chinese rotor blade production.

Due to the charges, Nordex reported an EBIT loss of 61 million euros for 2012, in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll.

"Based on the reorganisation measures initiated in the United States and China as well as the targeted improvements in project execution and the cuts in product costs already initiated, the Management Board expects the EBIT margin to widen to 2 to 3 percent," the group said on Monday.

This compares with the poll average for 2013 sales of 1.12 billion euros and an EBIT of 30 million, suggesting a margin of 2.7 percent.

The wind power industry, along with its solar counterpart, is suffering from overcapacity as well as cuts in renewable subsidies, leading Danish sector-leader Vestas to launch a large restructuring programme at the end of 2011.

Nordex is partly owned by Germany's Klatten family, which owns 24.99 percent of the company through funds. Susanne Klatten is Germany's richest woman and is also a major shareholder in carmaker BMW. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)