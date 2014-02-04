* Sees 2014 order intake at 2013 level of 1.4-1.5 bln euros
* Foreign markets to grow faster than Germany in 2015
* Shares up 1.5 pct
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Feb 4 German wind turbine maker
Nordex will post its first profit in three years for
2013, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday, citing a
successful overhaul that saw the group cut costs and jobs at
home and abroad.
Nordex is emerging from an overcapacity crisis and falling
state subsidies as European governments back wind power, which
is much cheaper than its solar equivalent, to increase their
exposure to renewable energy sources.
"We're very happy with how the year (2013) turned out and
can share that we'll post a net profit," Bernard
Schaeferbarthold told Reuters in an interview.
The company has slashed jobs and closed production sites in
China and the United States, and scrapped efforts to develop the
more-risky offshore wind turbines.
Full-year results are due on March 24 and Nordex is aiming
for sales of 1.3-1.4 billion euros ($1.76-1.89 billion) and a
margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 2.5-3.5
percent, Schaeferbarthold said.
Order intake this year should be similar to the 1.4-1.5
billion euros the group has targeted for 2013, he said.
Larger industry peer Vestas on Monday said it
narrowed its annual net loss to 82 million euros last year from
963 million in 2012, and said it would issue 20 million shares
in a private placement.
Nordex, too, raised about 73.5 million euros in a share
offering in November, saying it wanted to use the proceeds to
finance expansion in new markets as well as bolster the
development of wind turbines.
In Germany, its most important market with about 20 percent
of group sales, Nordex faces a cut in feed-in tariffs - paid to
renewable power generators - being cut to an average of 12 cents
per kiloWatthour (cent/kWh) by 2015 from 17 cents/kWh.
While this will dent German onshore turbine profits next
year, Schaeferbarthold said that foreign markets, including
Britain, Ireland and Scandinavia as well as Turkey, France and
South Africa would offset this, putting Nordex on track to reach
sales of 1.5 billion euros in 2015.
Nordex, which also competes with Gamesa, and German
groups Enercon and Siemens, is 24.99 percent-owned by
the Klatten family. Susanne Klatten is Germany's richest woman
and a major shareholder in BMW.
Nordex shares were up 1.5 percent at 9.64 euros by 1600 GMT.
($1 = 0.7397 euros)
