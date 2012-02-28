* 2011 sales 921 mln eur vs 920 mln avg poll forecast

* 2011 EBIT loss 29.7 mln eur vs 13.9 mln avg poll forecast

* Sees 2012 sales of 1.0-1.1 bln eur, EBIT margin of 1-3 pct

* Shares indicated 0.7 percent higher in pre-market trade

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 German wind turbine maker Nordex still sees sales rising this year and expects to return to an operating profit after one-off costs related to job cuts led it to post a bigger than expected operating loss in 2011.

Nordex said on Tuesday the loss before interest and tax reached 29.7 million euros ($39.8 million) in 2011, wider than the 13.9 million average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

In 2012, however, the company expects the margin for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to reach 1-3 percent.

Sector leader Vestas earlier this month posted an operating loss of 60 million euros for 2011, as falling prices and oversupply in the industry hurt margins of manufacturers.

Nordex, which also competes with Germany's Siemens , U.S.-based General Electric, Spain's Gamesa and India's Suzlon, said it sees sales rising to 1.0-1.1 billion euros this year, up from the 921 million in 2011.