* Russia's Nord Gold appoints Jefferies sole broker
* First new broking mandate since Hoare Govett purchase
LONDON, March 5 American investment bank
Jefferies Group said it has been appointed corporate
broker to Russian gold miner Nord Gold ,
its first new mandate since taking over British stockbroker
Hoare Govett last month.
Jefferies will act as sole broker to newly listed Nord Gold,
which was appointing financial advisors for the first time after
being spun out of Russian steelmaker Severstal earlier
this year.
A mainly British phenomenon, corporate brokers offer advice
to clients for minimal fees, usually in the hope of winning
their bank more lucrative business, such as mergers and
acquisitions or equity fundraising, further down the line. They
also act as a go-between for their clients and investors.
Jefferies acquisition of Hoare Govett from Royal Bank of
Scotland made it an immediate contender in the hotly
contested sector, complementing other areas of European
investment banking in which it has been expanding aggressively
in the past three years, including mergers and acquisitions.
"This appointment is a great indication of what is
achievable in the future," Peter Bacchus, co-head of European
Investment Banking and global head of Metals and Mining
Investment Banking at Jefferies, told Reuters.
"We have a very established industry-led investment banking
team; the core broking competency that Hoare Govett brings opens
up a whole raft of potential new appointments that we will be
looking to add. This is very much just a first step."
Rivals have been circling Hoare Govett's list of blue chip
clients in the hope they may use the move to Jefferies as an
opportunity to review relationships.
Pharmaceuticals group GlaxoSmithKline, security
services firm G4S and oil and gas company Tullow Oil
are among former Hoare Govett clients which have changed
brokers this year, although all three were already reviewing
before the acquisition by Jefferies.
Jefferies Hoare Govett has six FTSE 100 clients,
including BAE Systems and Rolls Royce, as well
as 32 in the FTSE 250.
"We clearly want to keep the clients that Hoare Govett has
won over the years, that is important; but at the same time
there is enormous opportunity to broaden the relationships that
we have with other companies to incorporate this broking
expertise," said Bacchus.