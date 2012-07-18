* Nord Gold bidding to boost stake in HRG from 75 percent
* Offering 0.285 Nord Gold GDRs per HRG share or C$1.40 in
cash
* Marks step towards premium listing
* Cuts 2012 production target after production bottlenecks
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, July 18 Russian miner Nord Gold
, the country's third-largest gold producer, will bid
for the 25 percent of High River Gold Mines it does not
already own, in a deal valuing the Canadian-listed producer at
$1.2 billion.
Nord Gold, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, was
spun off from Mordashov-owned Severstal earlier this year and
listed its global depositary receipts (GDRs) in London as part
of efforts to pursue an ambitious expansion strategy.
Unusually for major Russian gold miners more accustomed to
exploring and developing resources closer to home, Nord Gold, a
relative newcomer, has bet heavily on Africa, with assets in
Guinea and Burkina Faso.
Successfully buying out minority shareholders in High River
will give Nord Gold full control of the producer in which the
miner first bought a stake in 2008, and which has since become a
cornerstone of the group's production and resources, not least
with its Taparko mine and Bissa project in Burkina Faso.
The deal could also prove a key step towards achieving the
25 percent free-float required to move the gold producer to a
premium London listing. If enough High River shareholders swap
their stock for paper in Nord Gold, the freefloat could
virtually double from current levels of under 11 percent.
The miner said earlier this year it would seek to make its
tightly held shares more accessible, but market conditions have
made a sale unpalatable for its core shareholder.
"(Nord Gold) has been established as a company suitable for
UK premium listing ... Its free float has been a limiting
factor, and management is publicly committed to improving this,"
said Peter Bacchus, joint head of European Investment Banking at
Jefferies, who advised Nord Gold on the bid. "The offer for High
River minorities demonstrates this commitment."
Nord Gold is offering 0.285 Nord Gold global depositary
receipts for each High River share held, or C$1.40 in cash. The
paper offer, which could boost the stock's limited London
liquidity, represents a 17.2 percent premium based on closing
prices on July 17 and a premium of 30.6 percent based on the
share price average over the three months before that.
At Tuesday's closing price, the paper offer values High
River, at $1.2 billion, or almost 60 percent of the value of the
fully consolidated Nord Gold.
"It is value accretive, on our current forecasts, and I also
think there is a liquidity kicker - it is really beneficial for
both companies to get the liquidity up, as that has been holding
the stock back," analyst Erik Danemar at Deutsche Bank in Moscow
said. "There may be a third factor also - for any company
streamlining the asset structure is beneficial."
Nord Gold has in the past held informal talks with High
River minority shareholders on an offer. It said in a statement
on Wednesday that it had lock-up agreements with a number of
"substantial" High River investors - including three of the
largest and former executive management - under which the
shareholders have accepted the paper offer. They amount to
around 28 percent of the shares the miner is seeking to buy.
High River said separately on Wednesday it had established a
committee of independent directors to look into the offer and
would engage a financial advisor for a formal valuation.
BOTTLENECKS HIT OUTPUT
In a trading update issued alongside news of the bid, Nord
Gold said it had increased gold production 6 percent in the
second quarter on the previous three months, to 165,300 ounces,
but cut its forecast for the full year after production
bottlenecks hit several mines.
The miner said it expected production to "significantly
improve" in the second half as it resolved output hiccups with
new equipment and, in the case of Russian mine Buryatzoloto, a
new geological model.
But it now expects 2012 output at 720,000-770,000 ounces,
down from a previous target of 800,000 to 850,0000. It is still
aiming to lift that to 1 million gold equivalent ounces in 2013.
Full details of the formal offer to High River Gold
shareholders are due to be sent "as soon as practicable" after
an independent valuation of High River's shares is carried out.
Investment bank Jefferies is acting as financial adviser to
Nord Gold, while Troika Dialog is joint financial adviser.