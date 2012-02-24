* Says 2011 net profit up 89 pct to $252 million
By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, Feb 24 Newly listed Russian gold
miner Nord Gold may pay its first dividend
this year after net profit rose 89 percent in 2011, driven by
higher demand for the precious metal.
Gold has seen its price surge in recent years as
global economic turmoil sent investors buying the metal, seen as
a traditional safe haven. Nord Gold is Russia's third-largest
gold producer and also has operations in Kazakhstan and West
Africa.
"We anticipate declaring a maiden dividend at the time of
the interim results," Nikolai Zelenski, CEO of Nord Gold, said
in a statement on Friday. Nord Gold targets an annual dividend
pay-out of 25 percent of its net income.
The company said net income rose to $252 million in 2011
from $133 million in 2010. Its earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 55 percent to $574
million.
Revenue rose 57 percent to $1.18 billion in 2011, while
production was up 28 percent, Nord Gold said in January.
Russian steelmaker Severstal, which is about 82
percent controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, listed the
London shares of its Nord Gold unit in London following a share
swap.
Nord Gold may place a further stake in the company in the
future to make its shares more accessible to investors.
"Looking ahead, it remains the board's intention to seek to
increase the free float significantly in the near to medium
term," the company said in a statement on Friday.
In 2012 it expects production of 800,000-850,000 gold
equivalent ounces. The company is also aiming to increase output
to 1 million gold equivalent ounces in 2013 from 754,000 ounces
in 2011.
Nord Gold plans capital expenditures of $470 million in 2012
and has net debt of roughly $200 million.