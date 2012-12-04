Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Dec 4 State-owned Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd (AECL) submitted before a tribunal that an arbitration with Nordion Inc over a canceled reactor project in Ontario cost it $46 million, the medical isotope provider said.
Nordion, whose claim for damages from AECL was rejected by the tribunal in September, said it may be responsible for a portion of AECL's costs.
Canada had mothballed the reactors, intended to supply Nordion with raw materials for its isotopes, on safety concerns before the construction was finished.
The closure caused a worldwide shortage of molybdenum-99, used in medical imaging, prompting many of Nordion's customers to look at other suppliers.
Nordion claimed damages from AECL but the arbitration panel rejected the claim.
The company said it was assessing the legal merits and financial implications of AECL's costs submissions and expects to file a response with the tribunal early next year.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.