STOCKHOLM, July 13 Nordic Capital said on Friday
it has agreed to buy a majority stake in four consumer finance
and insurance firms which provide services for Sweden's retail
sector.
The private equity firm said in a statement it bought 55
percent of Resurs Bank, Solid Forsakringar, Reda Inkasso and
Teleresurs from the Westin, Schroder and Paulson families for an
undisclosed sum.
It said the Bengtsson family would stay on as co-owner
together with Nordic Capital, retaining its current 45 percent
share.
"As the leading providers of consumer financing and
insurance solutions, these companies facilitate trade for
consumers and retailers alike and play a key role in the Swedish
retail industry," said Christian Frick, adviser to Nordic
Capital funds.
The four firms, which had a combined turnover in 2011 of
more than 2.1 billion Swedish crowns ($298 million), will be
combined into a new group based in southern Sweden with a
service range that includes consumer finance, insurance
solutions, contact centre services and debt collection, Nordic
Capital said.
The Nordic region has been a hotbed of activity for the
private equity industry thanks to strong economic growth and
healthy local banks which have had good access to funding
markets and are keen to finance deals.
SEB Enskilda acted as financial advisor to Nordic Capital in
the transaction.
Earlier on Friday, Swedish private equity firm Altor
announced that it had sold a majority stake in Norwegian outdoor
clothing brand Helly Hansen to one of Canada's largest pension
funds.
($1 = 7.0458 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Stephen Powell)