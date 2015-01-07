MOVES-AXA IM-Real Assets investment chief Dennis Lopez to leave
May 12 AXA Investment Managers-Real Assets, part of AXA SA, said on Friday that Chief Investment Officer Dennis Lopez will leave at the end of the month.
Jan 7 Nordic American Offshore Ltd :
* Says has declared a dividend of $0.45 per common share for Q4 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 AXA Investment Managers-Real Assets, part of AXA SA, said on Friday that Chief Investment Officer Dennis Lopez will leave at the end of the month.
HONG KONG, May 12 UBS Group AG has lost three senior investment bankers in Hong Kong, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Friday, adding to the departures of senior bankers at the Swiss bank in Asia in recent months.