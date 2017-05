COPENHAGEN Nov 17 Nordic Aviation Capital, the world's largest independently owned aircraft leasing company, said on Tuesday Soren M. Overgaard would replace Kim Graven-Nielsen as Chief Executive Officer with immediately effect.

Overgaard joined Nordic Aviation Capital as Chief Financial Officer in 2012.

Private equity firm EQT bought a majority stake of Nordic Aviation Capital in August in a transaction that valued the company $3.3 billion on a cash and debt free basis. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Potter)