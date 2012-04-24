* Nordea Q1 profit 1 bln euros, flat yr/yr

* SEB Q1 profit 3.7 bln SEK, down 13 pct

* Both banks say focus is on costs

* Analysts say banks more attractive than peers (Recasts with analyst comment, background)

By Oskar von Bahr and Patrick Lannin

STOCKHOLM, April 24 Swedish banks SEB and Nordea said they are cutting costs to meet the difficult challenge of growing profits in the face of tougher regulation.

"The goal is to minimise the costs from meeting new regulatory demands while ensuring that our customers are not adversely affected and that we continue to build a strong bank," Nordea CEO Christian Clausen said in a statement after reporting first quarter results.

Swedish banks have come through the recent crisis in relatively good shape and analysts say they are more attractive as an investment than European peers.

But the Swedish government has taken a firm stance on tightening up rules in its financial sector, forcing banks which have wider capital buffers than most European counterparts, to cut back on activities to enable profitable growth.

Clausen said Nordea, the biggest Nordic bank, had initiated close to a hundred projects to ensure efficiency in cost, capital, funding and liquidity.

The bank said it has reduced the number of full-time employees by around 1,600 from the end of the second quarter 2011, saving 120 million euros.

It also said it would reduce the size of its branch in Poland, cutting the workforce by 20 percent.

Nordea, which is grappling with a weak Danish market and a crisis-hit shipping market where it has been a big financier, said last year that it wanted to cut 2,000 jobs, about 6 percent of its workforce. It wants to achieve a return on equity of 15 percent and in the first quarter, it had a return on equity of 11.7 percent.

The bank reported operating profit of 1.0 billion euros ($1.36 billion) compared with 959 million seen in a Reuters poll and 1.0 billion euros for the same period a year ago.

Sweden's centre-right government wants lenders to have core Tier one capital of 12 percent by 2015, much higher than new Basel III rules which require a minimum of 7 percent by 2019.

Nordea's core tier one capital ratio was 11.6 percent by the end of the first quarter, while Sweden's fourth-largest bank SEB had a capital buffer of 13.9 percent.

SEB reported a fall in its operating earnings to 3.7 billion crowns ($546 million), slightly better than the 3.4 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts, but down from 4.4 billion crowns a year ago.

It aims to keep its costs below 23.1 billion crowns in 2012, a goal set last year.

To achieve that goal it wants to cut its underlying costs by 3 billion crowns over the period 2010-2014.

SEB also bemoaned the impact of the tightened capital rules, saying the cost will impact financial markets and economic growth by making banks less likely to lend.

Despite the need to boost capital buffers, Nomura analyst Omar Keenan said Nordea, SEB and other Nordic banks were still more attractive than banks elsewhere in Europe.

"We are overweight the Nordic banks in a European context - they have strong capital, good earnings generation and outperform on asset quality too," Keenan said.

Shares in Nordea rose 4.2 percent while SEB eased 0.7 percent in late trade.

Nordic banks have among the highest capital levels in Europe and have almost no exposure to debt-laden countries in southern Europe, giving them safe-haven status. This has ensured they have had little problem obtaining funding from the market.

None of Sweden's banks took part in the European Central Bank's LTRO operations that flooded lenders on the continent with cheap loans.

However, Europe's debt crisis has hit Sweden's export-oriented economy and growth is likely to be meagre at best this year.

($1 = 0.7619 euros)

($1 = 6.7763 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)