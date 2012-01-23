Jan 23 Following is a table of forecasts
for fourth-quarter profit for top Nordic banks, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates. For a full story click
on :
BANK Q4 2011 Q3 2011 Q4 2010
Nordea (mln euros) 923 566 1,071
Danske (mln DKK) 64 10 1,448
DnB (mln NOK) 4,584 4,754 5,014
SEB (mln SEK) 3,548 3,712 4,296
Handelsbanken (mln SEK) 4,157 4,360 3,833
Swedbank (mln SEK) 3,962* 4,313 3,445
* This contribitions for this forecast were provided before
a 1.9 billion crown goodwill writedown was announced by Swedbank
on Jan 13.
NOTE - Forecasts are for operating profit for all banks,
apart from DnB NOR and Danske which are pretax.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by David Cowell)