Jan 23 Following is a table of forecasts for fourth-quarter profit for top Nordic banks, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates. For a full story click on : BANK Q4 2011 Q3 2011 Q4 2010 Nordea (mln euros) 923 566 1,071 Danske (mln DKK) 64 10 1,448 DnB (mln NOK) 4,584 4,754 5,014 SEB (mln SEK) 3,548 3,712 4,296 Handelsbanken (mln SEK) 4,157 4,360 3,833 Swedbank (mln SEK) 3,962* 4,313 3,445 * This contribitions for this forecast were provided before a 1.9 billion crown goodwill writedown was announced by Swedbank on Jan 13. NOTE - Forecasts are for operating profit for all banks, apart from DnB NOR and Danske which are pretax. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by David Cowell)