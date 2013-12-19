STOCKHOLM Dec 19 Nordic banks are likely to
start returning more profits to shareholders over the next two
years, Standard & Poor's said on Thursday, slowing down the rate
at which capital reserves are built up to protect against a
market downturn.
Nordic lenders are some of Europe's healthiest, backed by
the region's solid economic growth and robust public finances.
Having boosted capital reserves in the wake of the financial
crisis, many are now under pressure from investors to return
more cash to them via dividends and share buybacks.
However, authorities have warned that the banks will face
tougher capital rules for years to come, with high household
debt a problem across the region and frothy property markets
serving as a threat in Sweden.
"I think they will be paying somewhat higher dividends, but
I think there is a lot of regulatory focus on this," Sean
Cotten, associate director for S&P in Stockholm, told Reuters.
Using a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) measurement, which S&P
says eliminates differences created by internal capital models,
making bank ratios more comparable, the credit ratings agency
said Nordic banks had "relatively large and high-quality capital
bases" compared with global peers.
At the end of June, Swedbank came out with the
highest ratio of the largest Nordic banks at 9.8 percent. Nordea
was estimated at 8.8 percent while Handelsbanken
landed at 8.5 percent.
In Norway, DNB had a RAC ratio of 8.7 percent while
Denmark's biggest lender Danske Bank had 8.4
percent, S&P said.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Mark Potter)