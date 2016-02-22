(Repeats story published on Sunday, with no changes)
By Johan Ahlander
STOCKHOLM, Feb 21 Just seven months ago,
Sweden's Handelsbanken was worth almost $20 billion
less than Deutsche Bank. This month, it eclipsed
Germany's flagship lender.
Its market value has held up as concerns over negative
interest rates and bad debts, along with spiralling
macro-economic worries, have seen other European lenders slide
this year.
Handelsbanken epitomises a more conservative Nordic banking
style that prioritises cost control over revenue growth. It pays
no annual bonuses to executives and has a decentralised model
that gives branch managers control over lending, which it says
helps reduce bad loan risks.
It had an efficiency ratio - a measure of a bank's operating
costs as a percentage of its revenue - of 45.3 percent in 2015.
By comparison, Deutsche Bank had 115.3 percent and BNP Paribas
82.9 percent.
Former Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg has lauded its
approach, calling for more "boring" banking based on borrowing
and lending over the risk-taking and expansionist policies in
the global industry that helped cause the 2008 financial crisis.
"I wouldn't use the word boring, but we don't want any
surprises," Handelsbanken finance chief Ulf Riese told Reuters.
"The one risk we do like to take is credit risk because we know
our customers so well and have such a local presence."
Nordic banks' relatively conservative approach to risk and
cost control has sheltered them somewhat from the turbulence
across the continent; while the European banking index
had dropped more than 20 percent this year, as of 0800 GMT on
Friday, the six major Nordic banks were down on average about 8
percent.
Handelsbanken has fallen just 1 percent this year, giving it
a market value of about $24.5 billion on Friday, topping
Deutsche Bank's $23.8 billion. At the beginning of August it was
worth around $28.5 billion against Deutsche's $48 billion.
The six Nordic lenders - also including Sweden's Nordea
, Swedbank and SEB, Norway's DNB
and Denmark's Danske Bank - made a combined
net profit of 13.2 billion euros ($14.6 billion). Handelsbanken
reported the biggest profit in its 144-year history.
They have all slashed costs as they sought to recover from
the crisis and navigate negative interest rates; Sweden and
Denmark were among the first countries to introduce such rates.
Danske for example has reduced the number of branches to
about 300 in 2015 from almost 800 in 2008 while Swedbank plans
to cut costs by a tenth this year compared with 2014.
Many have moved parts of their operations from city centres
to the cheaper suburbs and invested heavily in digitalisation,
allowing them to cut staff. Nordea held one in seven customer
meetings online in the fourth quarter.
CANARIES
"We have argued for a long time that Nordic banks, Swedbank
and Nordea in particular, have been the canaries in the coal
mine," said Adam Barrass, banking analyst at Berenberg bank.
"They have shown the path that you should follow in a negative
rate environment or as net interest margins get squeezed."
"Nordics banks have been self-aware enough to realise that
to keep returns high, you can't just rely on growth in a balance
sheet recessionary scenario - rather, you must focus on costs."
Banks in the region have also benefited from not having the
bloated investment banking operations that many European lenders
have had to restructure at great expense in the face of tougher
regulation that reduced profitability.
But some executives and economists see potential risks on
the horizon; home prices in the region have risen sharply over
the past two decades, raising fears of housing bubbles that
could burst, while household debt levels are among the highest
in Europe. In Sweden, they stand at around 170 percent of
disposable income.
For now though, Nordic lenders are regarded as among the
most stable in Europe. Sweden has some of the toughest capital
requirements in Europe, forcing banks to set aside more profits
rather than shifting it to shareholders. This has brought down
their borrowing costs.
Handelsbanken has a smaller proportion of bad loans than the
industry average in Europe. Rating institute Moody's upgraded
its long-term credit rating to Aa2 in 2015, the highest rating
in Europe of all comparable banks.
The bank, which made a 2015 operating profit of 20.5 billion
Swedish crowns ($2.4 billion), has no revenue growth target.
Handelsbanken staff join a scheme that awards them an equal
share of the bank's profits - the same for kitchen staff at the
bank's head office as for its CEO - which cannot be accessed
until they reach the age of 60.
"We think of the bank as our bank and that it is our own
money at stake," said Riese.
