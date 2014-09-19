BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Sept 19 Nordic Financials ASA
* Oslo Bors announces trading halt on Nordic Financials ASA
* Oslo Bors says matching halt has been imposed in anticipation of an announcement from company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management