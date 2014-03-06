BRIEF-Thaihot Group to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
STOCKHOLM, March 6 Nordic Capital: * Nordic capital says sells whole stake in Finnvedenbulten ab * Says holding was 874 273 shares or 23.2 pct of company
April 25 HNA Investment Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/rZpqhH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)