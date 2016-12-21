FRANKFURT/LONDON Dec 21 Alfa Laval and Honeywell are bidding for private equity-owned Swedish air treatment group Munters in a potential 10 billion Swedish crowns ($1.08 billion) deal, people close to the talks said.

Private equity firms such as TPG, Bain, KKR and EQT have also handed in first round bids by a mid-December deadline, the sources said.

Lenders are working on debt financings of up to 5.5x Munters approximate EBITDA of 780 million Swedish crowns ($84 million) split between a mix of senior and subordinated leveraged loans, banking sources said.

Nordic Capital and the potential buyers declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 8.6419 Swedish crowns)

(Editing by Tina Bellon)