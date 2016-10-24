COPENHAGEN, Oct 24 (Reuters) -
* Norwegian hotel group Nordic Choice Hotels will convert
the city's former central post office into a 25,000 square metre
luxury hotel with around 380 rooms, it told a news briefing on
Monday.
* The firm, a franchise of Choice Hotels International
owned by Norwegian investor Petter Stordalen, plans to
invest around 1.3 billion Danish crowns ($190 million) in the
project.
* The group has around 190 hotels in Scandinavia and the
Baltic countries and had sales of $1.25 billion in 2015.
* The hotel is expected to open within 2-1/2 years.
($1 = 6.8312 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by John Stonestreet)