LONDON May 7 Banks have lined up around 350
million euros ($396.10 million) of leveraged loans to back
private equity firm Bridgepoint's acquisition of a majority
stake in Nordic Cinema Group, banking sources said on Thursday.
Bridgepoint agreed to acquire the stake from Swedish private
equity firm Ratos last month, in a deal valuing the biggest
cinema chain in the Nordic region at 4.7 billion Swedish crowns
($572.59 million).
Bank of Ireland, GE Capital, Danske Bank, Natixis and Nordea
are leading the debt financing, which is expected to launch
syndication to investors as early as next week. The deal
comprises senior term loans and undrawn facilities, the source
said.
The financing has received strong reverse enquiry prior to
the deal's launch from potential investors, eager to put cash to
work amid low deal flow in Europe's leveraged loan market, the
sources said.
Swedish privately owned media group Bonnier, which had a 40
percent stake in the cinema operator prior to the deal, said it
would keep a 30 percent stake.
In 2014 Nordic Cinema Group had total revenues of 2.61
billion Swedish crowns and earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 533 million Swedish
crowns.
($1 = 0.8836 euros)
($1 = 8.2083 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)