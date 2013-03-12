STOCKHOLM, March 12 First-round bids for Swedish bedmaker Hilding Anders and binding bids for cinema chain SF are due this week, M&A advisers said, a sign buyout activity in the Nordic region is picking up pace after a sluggish end to last year.

Hilding Anders, controlled by Arle Capital Partners, is seen fetching at least 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), advisers said, while SF cinemas, owned by Swedish publisher Bonnier, could bring in roughly 200 million to 250 million euros.

First-round bids were also received last week for Danish food services company Eurocater, owned by Altor, in a deal that could be worth more than 500 million euros and where JP Morgan is running the sales process, the advisers said.

The sources interviewed for the story declined to be identified, either because they were close to deals and not authorised to speak publicly, or because they might aim to advise potential buyers at later stages.

Bonnier declined to comment, as did the buyout firms and the banks.

($1 = 0.7684 euros) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Mark Potter)