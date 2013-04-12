By Simon Johnson
| STOCKHOLM, April 12
STOCKHOLM, April 12 Gone are the days of Greta
Garbo and Ingmar Bergman, but from arty documentaries to
brooding crime stories, Nordic movies and television shows are
enjoying an international boom.
Swedish documentary "Searching for Sugar Man" won an Academy
Award for Best Documentary, Features. Two Swedish sound
engineers also won Oscars and movies from Norway and Denmark
were both nominated for best Foreign Language Film.
"Right now, here in Hollywood, we are talking about the
Nordic trend because we have seen so much great stuff coming
from there recently," said Fredrik Malmberg, CEO of Paradox
Entertainment, a production company based in Los Angeles and
Stockholm.
Scandinavia has in the past mainly been associated with
arty, intellectual films. "Searching for Sugar Man", the story
of two die-hard fans seeking a missing-and-assumed-dead musician
with a cult following in South Africa, fits well in that genre.
"In Sweden, we have had Ingmar Bergman, but also others that
have given Sweden a kind of aura - you can think of Garbo and
Ingrid Bergman," Anna Serner, Head of Sweden's Film Institute.
"In Denmark, you have Lars von Trier who is one of the
world's biggest directors. Finland has (Aki) Kaurismaki."
But it is the darker side of Scandinavian culture which has
been the building block of recent success.
That has included the crime novels of Norwegian writer Jo
Nesbo and Sweden's Henning Mankell, as well as the blockbuster
"Millennium" trilogy of Stieg Larsson, of which "The Girl with
the Dragon Tattoo" was made into a Hollywood film with Daniel
Craig and Rooney Mara.
"'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' has been a big
influence," said Anna Serner, head of Sweden's Film Institute
"When such a film breaks through - and the interest started
with 'Let the Right One In' - then eyes are turned to us and
since then there has been a lot of interest in Swedish film."
Malmberg, who was executive producer on "Let Me In", which
was a 2010 Hollywood remake of moody Swedish vampire flick "Let
the Right One In", said the success of Nordic crime novels had
opened doors in Hollywood.
Tomas Alfredson, the director of "Let the Right One In" went
on to direct Gary Oldman and Colin Firth in Cold War thriller
"Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" in 2011.
"Any book that gets published in the genre is optioned the
day it is produced," he said, describing how Hollywood studios
pay for the rights to turn novels into movies.
"Hollywood is very observant, and picks up on trends, that's
what we do," he said.
WINTER LIGHT
Crime and horror are odd specialities for nations that are
wealthy, healthy, where murder levels are relatively low and
child well-being tops the international rankings.
But it is the contrast between light and dark that inspires
fascination, said Peter Aalbaek Jensen, who founded film company
Zentropa with award-winning Danish director Lars von Trier.
"We are living in darkness up here most of the year and the
mentality is dark," said Aalbaek Jensen, whose collaboration
with von Trier included "Melancholia" in 2011, "Dogville" in
2003 and executive producer credits for both men on Denmark's
2013, Oscar-nominated drama "A Royal Affair".
"We are these extremely rich and spoiled nations that like
to be moody. That's exotic," Aalbaek Jensen said.
A small domestic market has also forced Scandinavians to
adapt to the tastes of a wider audience to make their films pay.
"We make 90 percent of our income abroad and most of the
financing also comes from outside Denmark," Aalbaek Jensen said.
"So we are forced to be international because we don't have any
money. Maybe that is an advantage."
TV shows like Denmark's "The Killing" have attracted
millions of viewers in countries like Britain and spawned a
copy-cat series in the United States.
Scandinavian directors also punch above their weight.
The 2011 smash movie "Drive", starring Ryan Gosling, was
directed by Dane Nicolas Winding Refn, while Norway's Morten
Tyldum, who made "Headhunters", based on a Nesbo crime novel,
has signed up to direct "The Imitation Game" about English
mathematician Alan Turing.
"When we are discussing projects right now, we are saying
'can we get a hot Nordic director for this', said Paradox's
Malmberg.
Success has dragged along the region's acting talent, with
Sweden's Alexander Skarsgard from TV-vampire series "True
Blood", Dane Mads Mikkelsen - a recent Bond villain - and
Sweden's Noomi Rapace, who has starred in both Bond and Sherlock
Holmes - among the hottest international properties currently.
Malmberg, however, was cautious about whether the region
could build on its success.
"Hollywood is so trendy, rest assured the trend will move
on," he said.
"A couple of years ago it was Korea, Korean movies, then it
was Nordic movies. Who knows what the next thing will be."
(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Paul Casciato)