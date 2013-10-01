(For other news from Reuters Nordic Investment Summit, click here)
* Norwegian likely to order more Dreamliners
* Boeing underestimated early problems with jet-Norwegian
* Grounded jet could fly again this week
(Adds detail, criticism, analyst, Boeing comment)
By Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, Oct 1 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle
said its grounded Boeing Dreamliner could return
to short haul service as soon as this week and is so confident
in the plane it will probably order more.
Norwegian chief executive Bjoern Kjos said the Dreamliner
was a better aircraft than advertised but Boeing was unprepared
to cope with its teething problems.
Other budget airlines will flock to it once the jet's
reliability is improved because it has performed so well the
business case for long haul flights is better than expected, he
said.
Norwegian, Europe's third biggest budget airline, grounded
one of its two $212 million Dreamliners on Saturday, a month
after delivery, calling in Boeing to fix the plane after a
string of hydraulic and electrical issues left passengers stuck
at long-haul destinations including New York and Bangkok.
The plane's return to long-haul service depends on how it
goes on short journey's, he said.
"I believe that the 787 is an incredibly good aircraft,"
Kjos said in an interview. "It's even better on performance than
we anticipated, the fuel burn is lower."
"I feel we have been extra unlucky," said the 67-year-old
who once flew Cold War-era jet fighters.
The grounding was just the latest trial for an aircraft that
was supposed to be a game changer for the industry, as its light
weight and more efficient engines were set to reduce fuel
consumption by up to 30 percent.
But a string of electrical problems, including battery
meltdowns, forced regulators to ban the jet from flight for more
than three months this year.
Kjos said that Boeing was surprised by the plane's
difficulties and the firm underestimated how much work was
required during its early phase of operations.
"Boeing is increasing parts stocking at all the airports
where Norwegian flies its 787s," Boeing said in a statement.
"Norwegian will be receiving this increased parts stocking as an
enhancement to the services Boeing is providing and the parts
are expected to be in place in the days ahead."
RUSHED
Norwegian started long haul operations this year, becoming
the only European budget airline with flights to North America
and Asia but the launch was first marred by the delayed delivery
of aircraft, then by the repeated breakdowns with hydraulic and
power issues.
Norwegian may have also rushed the plane too quickly into
service after receiving it, not scheduling a transition period
after the delivery delay created a schedule crunch, he said.
Critics say Norwegian should have done more testing on the
plane before putting it into long-haul service and required
Boeing to hold spare parts at more locations. The delays were
mainly due to Boeing having to ship parts to the airports were
the passengers were stranded.
Better preparation by Norwegian could have limited the
damage to the company's reputation, they say.
"This is not just bad luck. It is clear that they were not
as prepared for the move into the more complex long haul market
as they should have been," Norwegian daily paper Aftenposten
said.
Norwegian had hoped to use the advantage of early access to
the new large jets to bring a budget service to compete with
established and more expensive airlines.
But critics say fuel, which costs the same for all airlines,
is a disproportionately high cost in long haul and will erase
some of budget carriers' advantage and eventually all operators
will have the Dreamliner or the rival Airbus A350.
"Oh, 99 percent of the people said the exact same thing when
low cost airlines started flying short haul," Kjos said. "They
said Ryanair and EasyJet were a joke. Now the
low cost carriers have 50 percent of the market in Europe."
Analysts were also more forgiving.
"As of today, Norwegians long distance flights only make out
about one percent of the total number of passengers. So the
attention this has gotten in the media has been relatively
speaking, very excessive compared to the small part of
Norwegian's passengers this actually represents," Ivar Andreas
Lemmechen Gjul at brokerage Fondsfinans said.
The stock has also been resilient, falling just 1 percent
over the past month and rising 105 percent in the past year.
Kjos said he would aim to fly his Dreamliners 18 hours a
day, more than traditional carriers who fly 12-13 hours, to keep
his advantage while other budget airlines are still far from
entering the market.
"As far as I know the Dreamliner or the Airbus A350 isn't
available until 2016, 2017 at the earliest. More than likely you
won't get it before 2018," he said. "So we have a 4 to 5 year
lead on the rest of the pack. That's the time frame we envisage
that we can build up a strong operation on long haul."
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(Editing by Anna Willard)