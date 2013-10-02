(Adds quotes, details)
By Mia Shanley and Daniel Dickson
STOCKHOLM Oct 2 Sweden's financial watchdog,
one of Europe's toughest regulators, said on Wednesday it would
probably opt to push home-owners to pay down their mortgages if
it had to do more to restrain housing debt.
But the Financial Supervisory Authority, which has so far
focused on restraining banks from lending too much to
home-buyers, said new measures such as raising their mortgage
risk weights further were not currently on the agenda.
With Swedish bank assets worth four times the country's
annual economic output, the FSA has already introduced a
loan-to-value limit of 85 percent on new mortgages. In May, it
forced banks to increase risk weights on their mortgage books
from single digits to 15 percent, more in line with European
peers.
"We just did this tripling of the risk weights," said the
authority's head, Martin Andersson. "I think we should let that
play out a bit more before we start revising that figure."
Some policymakers have suggested that risk weights should go
as high as 35 percent.
Sweden is one of Europe's strongest economies, and while its
major banks made it through the debt crisis relatively
unscathed, concerns over high household debt and an unabated
rise in property prices have kept authorities on edge.
Still, Andersson said household lending had been largely
steady in recent months, and despite a small pick-up there was
currently no need to force borrowers to pay back the capital.
"We haven't seen any need to introduce (compulsory mortgage
repayment) now, so if it continues in this way we probably won't
see a need in the next couple of months either, depending on
what happens in the economy," he said at the Reuters Nordic
Investment Summit.
Household lending in Sweden was up 4.8 percent in August
from the previous year - lower than the double-digit rises
before the 2008-2009 downturn but up slightly from earlier this
year.
RESURGENCE?
Forced amortisation, however, would probably be the
regulator's next step should there be a resurgence in borrowing.
"If we see that things run away too quickly - even though we
see and always argue that there are a lot of drawbacks with hard
amortisation requirements - we still think that is probably the
way to tackle the development that we have seen so far, if it
runs away," he said. "We are not there yet."
Swedes have a long history of paying only interest on their
home loans. At current amortisation levels, it would take Swedes
on average 140 years to pay down their mortgage debts. Debts are
passed down to the next generation or homes are sold to repay
debts.
Authorities have been working to change that culture without
hurting economic growth.
Swedish banks such as Nordea, Handelsbanken
and Swedbank follow guidelines from the
Swedish Bankers' Association that mortgages with loan-to-values
(LTV) above 75 percent should be paid off.
Swedes tend to be less disciplined below that level.
"The basic problem is that people stop paying their
amortisations at 75 percent LTV more or less," Andersson said.
One solution, he said, would be to force borrowers to take
their principal from 75 percent down to "another level" within a
"certain timespan".
"Of course, we won't do any draconian things," he said.
He did not support the idea of 30-year mortgages, which are
much more common in the United States and which the Dutch are
imposing through tax incentives.
"It doesn't mean that it needs to be zero in 30 years," he
said. "That is probably a very efficient way to create a
crisis."
The Swedish centre-right coalition government, which is
trailing badly in polls with general elections due next
September, has said amortisation rules would not be on the
agenda for the coming 12 months.
Asked how much his organisation was being managed by the
government, Andersson said: "I'm independent, absolutely,"
though he added that the issue would be discussed with the
government.
